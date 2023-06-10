Daily Weather Report Powered By:
Food trucks arrive Tuesday at the Pioneers Museum. (Gazette file photo)
Best place to go to lunch next Tuesday? Food Truck Tuesday starts for the season with 10 trucks on the lawn of Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. A super variety of food. 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. tinyurl.com/55yuhd8f — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
