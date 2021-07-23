Fish ‘n chips at The Great British Food Co. will get you a nice portion of Atlantic cod, coated in batter, deep-fried golden brown and served with twice-fried British-style chips. Comes with homemade tartar sauce and house coleslaw. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette

