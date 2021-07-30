Marigold Café and Bakery, known for its French fusion dishes, gives classic mussels and clams steamed in white wine, garlic and shallot sauce an Italian twist by serving them on a bed of linguine pasta. The pasta soaks up the unctuous sauce fabulously. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Flexing your mussels
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
With walking sticks and companions, Mountain Dave finds home in Manitou
-
Gentle giants: Meet the giraffes at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
-
4 upcoming Colorado Festivals: Palisade Peach, Buffalo Days and more
-
Penrose emerging as cider, wine and mead production center
-
Colorado Springs man hopes new book on breast cancer is bridge to having difficult conversations