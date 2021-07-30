Pikes Pick: Flexing your mussels

Mussels and clams in white wines sauce over linguini.

 Teresa Farney/teresa.farney@gazette.com

Marigold Café and Bakery, known for its French fusion dishes, gives classic mussels and clams steamed in white wine, garlic and shallot sauce an Italian twist by serving them on a bed of linguine pasta. The pasta soaks up the unctuous sauce fabulously. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette

