Haven't experienced The Peppertree restaurant? One thing that makes it unique: tableside flamed preparations. The pepper steak is a signature dish. A cracked pepper-coated center-cut filet is flamed with French brandy and served with Indian-mango chutney. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Flaming good eats
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
