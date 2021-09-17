Haven't experienced The Peppertree restaurant? One thing that makes it unique: tableside flamed preparations. The pepper steak is a signature dish. A cracked pepper-coated center-cut filet is flamed with French brandy and served with Indian-mango chutney. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette

