“First Cow” will be the best Western drama you see this year. The movie’s genius — about friendship, masculinity and capitalism — makes it memorable for years to come. Two frontiersmen scrape a living before going on the run. Rent on Amazon. — Seth Boster
Pikes Pick: 'First Cow' should be first on your movie watching list
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
Monument chef a successful New Mexican food restaurateur
-
Topless Colorado women are marking mountaintop moments with 'empowering' photos
-
How a Colorado rock climbing legend came back down to Earth
-
Manitou Springs castle holds 125 years of juicy history behind all that architecture
-
Celebrate Colorado's birthday with a free visit to state parks Monday