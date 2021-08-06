Jerk BBQ pork ribs with baked mac and cheese at High Grade Foods, 1020 S. Tejon St., are juicy ribs bathed in spicy jerk barbecue sauce and cooked to fall-off-the-bone tenderness. The baked mac and cheese alone rates return visits. Details: 930-3843, facebook.com/HighGradeFoods. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Finger licking good
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
100 years of Barr Trail: The magical journey up Pikes Peak, from people who know it best
-
Permits proposed for popular Colorado wilderness
-
However disputed, the slopper dominates in Pueblo | Craving Colorado
-
Anticipated trail project underway in Colorado Springs
-
A Colorado Springs plant store's shop cat brings smiles to whoever walks in