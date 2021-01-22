Momma Pearl's Cajun Kitchen Louisiana crawfish boils with potatoes, corn on the cob and sausage are in season. Three-pound platter, $29.95; 5-pound platter, $47.50. Additional cost for snow crab or jumbo shrimp. Saturdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., first come, first served, or place order the Thursday before to assure your fix. Details: 964-0234, mommapearls.com. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette

contact the writer: 636-0271.

Food editor

Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column

