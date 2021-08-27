The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, offers four-course ($43) or three-course ($39) dinners, 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Menus change weekly featuring seasonal ingredients. Grilled New York strip steak was featured recently with mashed potatoes, asparagus, caramelized garlic, and bleu cheese butter. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Fine dining
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
