The BBC One British comedy drama series "Last Tango in Halifax" has come to my attention, and I'm very into its storylines about older folks falling in love and embarking on relationships. The 2012 show, available on Netflix, centers around two widowers in their 70s who reconnect via Facebook, and learn maybe they should have been married all along. Along with their burgeoning affair are their 40-something daughters, who also make their own messy attempts at finding love. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Finding love at all ages in BBC One series 'Last Tango in Halifax'
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
