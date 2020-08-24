LETTERS: Great article on pen pals; productive suggestion

Pikes Peak Library District will start PPLD Pen Pals in September. Courtesy

 buildyo

I've been wishing lately for a good old-fashioned pen pal. Pikes Peak Library District must have heard me. The Rockrimmon Library is starting PPLD Pen Pals in September for those who are 19 and older. You can register online at PPLD.org or in person. Pen pals will be randomly assigned. You can use the Rockrimmon branch as a drop-off point or exchange addresses to mail directly. Participants will receive a free starter kit with stationery, envelopes, postcards, a pen and helpful hints. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

Contact the writer: 636-0270

Tags

Load comments