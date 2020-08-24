I've been wishing lately for a good old-fashioned pen pal. Pikes Peak Library District must have heard me. The Rockrimmon Library is starting PPLD Pen Pals in September for those who are 19 and older. You can register online at PPLD.org or in person. Pen pals will be randomly assigned. You can use the Rockrimmon branch as a drop-off point or exchange addresses to mail directly. Participants will receive a free starter kit with stationery, envelopes, postcards, a pen and helpful hints. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Find a pen pal through library
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
