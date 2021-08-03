Rufus is the mascot of Hungry Bear Restaurant, the lip-smacking bear depicted over a stack of pancakes. Make Rufus proud at this local spot in Woodland Park: Eat the pancakes made to perfection. Heck, he'd scarf down the specialty omelets, burritos and biscuits and gravy, too. — Seth Boster
Pikes Pick: Feast like a bear at this Woodland Park breakfast spot
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
However disputed, the slopper dominates in Pueblo | Craving Colorado
-
A Colorado Springs plant store's shop cat brings smiles to whoever walks in
-
Colorado Springs man hopes new book on breast cancer is bridge to having difficult conversations
-
Heroic Colorado Springs cat lady has spent 40 years rescuing cats in need
-
Gentle giants: Meet the giraffes at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo