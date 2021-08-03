The Hungry Bear

The Hungry Bear “Dish Combo featuring, Rufus, the Hungry Bear Mascot” Wednesday May 13, 2015. Photo by Jeff Kearney

 Jeff Keaerney

Rufus is the mascot of Hungry Bear Restaurant, the lip-smacking bear depicted over a stack of pancakes. Make Rufus proud at this local spot in Woodland Park: Eat the pancakes made to perfection. Heck, he'd scarf down the specialty omelets, burritos and biscuits and gravy, too. — Seth Boster

