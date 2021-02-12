On Fat Tuesday next week, Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar has NOLA-style specials like char-grilled oysters, crawfish jambalaya, king cake beignets, po’ boys, gumbo and hushpuppies. Also Sazerac, hurricane cocktails and $3 Abita brews. Dine-in, takeout or delivery. 357-4554, jaxfishhouse.com. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Hedy
Pikes Pick: Fat Tuesday feast in Colorado Springs
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
