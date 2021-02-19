Chile en nogada at La Cava Fine Mexican Cuisine, 1755 8th Street, is a treat. The chef butterflies and fills the pepper with shredded braised pork and beef with fried plantains and dried fruits, then drizzles it with pomegranate and apricot syrup sauce. Delicioso! — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Exceptional chile
- Teresa Farney teresa.farney@gazette.com
