Eve's Revolution, always the don't-miss fashion stop, returns to its history from 21 years ago with a room filled with special consignments. A couple of great weeks for pop-up shopping. 1312 W. Colorado Ave. evesrevolution.com — Linda Navarro
Pikes Pick: Eve's adds a pop-up consignment boutique
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
