A youngster poses in front of a Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado truck.
A great way to give back. Starting Tuesday, evening volunteer shifts sorting food are opening at Care and Share Food Bank Distribution Center, 2605 Preamble Point. Shifts are 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays. For more info: bit.ly/3wNDykq - Linda Navarro
