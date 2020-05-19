Make “Spaceship Earth” your next watch in quarantine. The Hulu documentary chronicles the 1991 Biosphere 2 experiment, in which eight oddballs locked themselves in an elaborate, self-sustaining bubble to demonstrate mankind’s chances of life in space. It was meant to be self-sustaining, anyway.— Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Enter 'Spaceship Earth' while staying home
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
