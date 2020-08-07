How to enjoy watermelon? Drink it in the form of a margarita at On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina. And why not? A grande goes for 5 bucks through August. It’s the classic marg mix made with watermelon puree added and spiked with house tequila and Juarez triple sec. Salud! — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Enjoy this summer sipper
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
