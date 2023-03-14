Daily Weather Report Powered By:
The rooftop patio at OCC Brewing. Gazette photo
It’s almost rooftop season. A few favorites around Colorado Springs to enjoy a view with your drink: OCC Brewing on the west side and Pikes Peak Lager House and Lumin8 Social, both downtown. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places making Colorado colorful.
