Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 82F. ESE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low near 60F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.