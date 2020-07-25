For open discussions about race, Emmanuel Acho does it best on Twitter in “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man.” As he says, “Let’s change the world together.” — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Pikes Pick:Emmanuel Acho tells it straight up in "Uncomfortable Coversations with a Black Man"
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
For nearly 70 years, this sandwich has reigned supreme in Pueblo | Craving Colorado
-
Discovering gruesome history of Colorado Springs neighborhood
-
North Colorado Springs daycare teacher tests positive for coronavirus
-
Colorado ski areas offering discounts on season passes amid coronavirus uncertainty
-
North Pole amusement park near Colorado Springs allowed to open with restrictions