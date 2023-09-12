Folk band Hiss Golden Messenger sheds ambiguity in its new album, "Jump for Joy." The title is a suggestion, helped by songs that make you want to groove and roll the windows down and sing along. — Seth Boster
Seth Boster
Features writer
