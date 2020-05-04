I saw my first bald eagle last weekend at Pikeview Reservoir in Colorado Springs, and now I'm addicted to a live bald eagle webcam in Decorah, Iowa. Not only does it provide a soothing outdoor noise background as I work from home, but I can click over every now and again to watch the gorgeous mama eagle tear off pieces of some dead animal and feed her three fuzzy babies. Go online to explore.org/livecams/bald-eagles/decorah-eagles. - Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Eagle voyeurism
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
