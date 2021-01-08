Missed getting your New Year Dutch doughnut fix? No problem. Boonzaaijer's Dutch Bakery, 610 E. Fillmore St., has you covered. Stephan Boonaaijer makes oliebollen (literally, “oil balls”) every Saturday. Lines form around 10 a.m. to grab bags of the tasty treats. They come rolled in powdered sugar or cinnamon sugar. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Dutch doughnuts
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
