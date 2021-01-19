The best hoppy beer deal in Colorado Springs can be found at Trinity Brewing Co. For $10 every Friday-Sunday until Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 7), bartenders are filling up your 64-ozounce growler with what they call their Oregon style IPA. For comparison, 16-oz. pours range between $6-$8. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Dust off your growler for best IPA deal in Colorado Springs right now
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
