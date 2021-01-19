12xx20-news-trinity 02
Matt Dettmann, new owner of Trinity Brewing Company, pours a glass of Space Force IPA inside the brewery this month at 1466 Garden of the Gods Road in Colorado Springs.

 photos by Chancey Bush, The Gazette

The best hoppy beer deal in Colorado Springs can be found at Trinity Brewing Co. For $10 every Friday-Sunday until Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 7), bartenders are filling up your 64-ozounce growler with what they call their Oregon style IPA. For comparison, 16-oz. pours range between $6-$8. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

