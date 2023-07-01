The colorful big ZEB bus, the free downtown shuttle running between Cache la Poudre and Rio Grande streets with stops all up and down, has celebrated its first birthday. Perfect for visitors and residents alike. Named for Zebulon Pike, it runs 7 a.m.-10 p.m. weekdays, to midnight Fridays and Saturdays. — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Linda Navarro
Journalist
