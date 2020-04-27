Netflix and chill is so early 2020. Now it’s Netflix Party, where you can add an extension to your Chrome browser that allows you to watch TV shows and movies with another person or a group. Select your viewing pleasure and Netflix Party will synchronize video playback and add a group chat. Find it online at netflixparty.com. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Don't watch it alone with Netflix Party
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
