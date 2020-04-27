LoveisBlind_Season1_Episode3_00_29_23_09_R.jpg

Watch the Netflix dating show "Love is Blind," hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, with your friends via Netflix Party. Courtesy

 Netflix

Netflix and chill is so early 2020. Now it’s Netflix Party, where you can add an extension to your Chrome browser that allows you to watch TV shows and movies with another person or a group. Select your viewing pleasure and Netflix Party will synchronize video playback and add a group chat. Find it online at netflixparty.com. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

