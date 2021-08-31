A dead body is loaded onto an airplane. That’s how “White Lotus,” the latest HBO craze, begins. The show then backtracks to the Hawaiian resort where events slowly, strangely unravel between a curious cast of characters. All six episodes now streaming. — Seth Boster
Pikes Pick: Don't miss latest HBO craze
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
