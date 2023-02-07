Joe_Pug_HiRes_2015_1.jpg (copy)

Joe Pug is performing at Lulu’s Downstairs in Manitou on Feb. 17.

 Courtesy of Joe Pug/

Singer-songwriter Joe Pug very recently released “Nation of Heat | Revisited,” a nod to his 2009 breakout EP. It’s as good a time as any to appreciate his stellar talent. He’ll be at Lulu’s in Manitou on Feb. 17. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

