TV TONIGHT
Let’s raise a glass of trash juice and buckle up for the final season of the caustic rom-com “You’re the Worst.” In the opener, Jimmy and Gretchen tell a prospective wedding planner the story of their love. That can’t turn out well. 8 p.m., FXX.
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Steve Kanatzar, owner of The Airplane Restaurant, 1665 N. Newport Road, is looking for volunteer reading tutors for third- and fourth-graders at Centennial Elementary School. He’ll serve breakfast on the house for the students, their parents and the tutors at 8:30 a.m. Saturdays starting Jan. 19. Afterward, tutors and students will read together for an hour. Call 570-7656 if you’re interested in helping some youngsters improve their reading skills.