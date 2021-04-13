happy tap.JPG

Happy Tap has games and craft beer at 1757 8th St. in Colorado Springs. Photo by Seth Boster, The Gazette

Walk into Happy Tap, 1757 8th St., and you think you’ve walked into someone’s basement. Couches, pool table, shuffleboard, TVs playing sports — plus 15 taps of craft beer. We found the options great at last visit. We felt as if we discovered a new, local secret, occupying the former hideaway that was Smiling Toad Brewery. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

