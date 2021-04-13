Walk into Happy Tap, 1757 8th St., and you think you’ve walked into someone’s basement. Couches, pool table, shuffleboard, TVs playing sports — plus 15 taps of craft beer. We found the options great at last visit. We felt as if we discovered a new, local secret, occupying the former hideaway that was Smiling Toad Brewery. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Discover a new local hangout with craft beer in Colorado Springs
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
