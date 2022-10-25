Daily Weather Report Powered By:
Multiple garnishes make a bloody mary bar what some call a breakfast in a drink. This from 1350 Distilling near downtown Colorado Springs.
Bloody mary fans everywhere will reunite this weekend in Denver for a festival celebrating the the boozy, decedent concoction. $50 gets you all you can sip and eat Sunday afternoon. Details at thebloodymaryfest.com. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
