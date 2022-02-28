Chances are good you have a guitar somewhere in your home right now. It might be collecting dust, or it might be your prized possession. It's the world's most popular instrument, according to the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., which is offering the exhibit, “Guitar: The Instrument That Rocked the World," through April 17. Check out more than 70 instruments, including antiques and innovative styles, as well as the world's largest playable guitar, coming in at 43.5 feet long. The exhibit is included in the price of admission, $13.95-$19.95; 303-370-6000, dmns.org. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
