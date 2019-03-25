TV tonight
“Jesus: His Life” is a series that explores the story of Jesus Christ through the people who were closest to him. Each of its eight parts is told from the perspective of a biblical figure: Joseph, John the Baptist, Mary Mother of Jesus, Caiaphas, Judas Iscariot, Pontius Pilate, Mary Magdalene and Peter. 6 p.m., History
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
I’m not the fastest of readers these days, but Peter Heller’s new thriller, “The River,” took me little more than an overnight. No spoilers here, but once you start paddling along on this wilderness journey with Jack and Wynn, you’re not getting off the boat. I stayed up well past my bedtime — until 3 a.m. on a work night! — because I HAD TO know how it ended. Some parts of this novel, written by the Denver-based author who also wrote best-seller “The Dog Stars,” are … not for the faint of heart.