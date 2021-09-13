Pick up "Ladyparts: A Memoir," by New York Times best-selling author Deborah Copaken, and you won't put it down. The former Emmy Award-winning news producer and photojournalist will hook you from page one, as she details a harrowing near-death experience. She goes on to chronicle her divorce, raising children with her now ex-husband, who was diagnosed with Asberger's, and her life-giving friendship with writer and filmmaker Nora Ephron. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

