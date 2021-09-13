Pick up "Ladyparts: A Memoir," by New York Times best-selling author Deborah Copaken, and you won't put it down. The former Emmy Award-winning news producer and photojournalist will hook you from page one, as she details a harrowing near-death experience. She goes on to chronicle her divorce, raising children with her now ex-husband, who was diagnosed with Asberger's, and her life-giving friendship with writer and filmmaker Nora Ephron. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Deborah Copaken's new memoir 'Ladyparts' hard to put down
Tags
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
Colorado Springs has new farm-to-table dining experience to enjoy
-
5 fall color drives through massive aspen groves in Colorado
-
Sandwiches beyond your wildest dreams at little shop west of Denver | Craving Colorado
-
8 hiking destinations for fall colors in Pikes Peak region
-
New, hopeful future for cherished lake in Colorado