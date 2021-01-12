Fans will sing and dance along with David Byrne and his Broadway team in “David Byrne’s American Utopia.” Spike Lee directs the concert film in a sweeping, bizarre way fitting to the Talking Heads frontman. Streaming on HBO Max. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: David Byrne, Spike Lee join forces in
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
As Pikes Peak's AdAmAn Club turns 100, an eye toward diversity
-
Framework proposed for shooting guns in Pike National Forest
-
Colorado's 'pioneer campers' mobilized during last pandemic — and modern recreation took off
-
Colorado Springs advocates' fight for parks funding continues after 'sock in the gut' on tax question
-
Colorado Springs welcomes 2021 with expectations of hope for happy eating