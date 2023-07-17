It's the 35th anniversary of the movie that introduced the quotes "What's your damage, Heather?" and "How very" into the lexicon. The 1988 dark comedy, "Heathers," starring Winona Ryder, slides back onto the silver screen July 30 at Cinemark Tinseltown USA and XD, Cinemark Carefree Circle and IMAX and Regal Interquest & RPX. (AP Photo/Wyatt Counts, File)