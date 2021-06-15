lucille's.jpeg

Eggs Benedict and seasoned potatoes are specialties of Lucille’s, a Creole-style breakfast and lunch cafe with locations in Denver, Longmont and Boulder. Courtesy photo

Lucile’s fills a New Orleans-sized hole in Denver’s culinary scene. Since 1980, the cafe has packed a Creole punch in breakfast delights such as eggs benedict, French toast, biscuits and gravy and shrimp and grits. Don’t miss the seasoned potatoes and beignets. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

