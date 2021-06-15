Lucile’s fills a New Orleans-sized hole in Denver’s culinary scene. Since 1980, the cafe has packed a Creole punch in breakfast delights such as eggs benedict, French toast, biscuits and gravy and shrimp and grits. Don’t miss the seasoned potatoes and beignets. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Creole breakfast paradise at this Denver fixture
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
