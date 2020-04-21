Front Range craft brewers, distillers earn top industry awards

Manitou Brewing's World Beer Cup 2016 Silver Medal Winner, MBC's Cerise Mousseux Nouveau, a tart, sparkling cherry beer made from 100 percent malt, wild lactobacillus and fermented with wine yeast. Also a Silver Medal Winner for our High Ground IPA!

Crowlers are all the rage right now, with the big to-go cans being the only way to quench our thirst for local craft beer. The best deal I know about is at Manitou Brewing Co. All are $2 off, plus you get a free one by buying two.Check Facebook or call for latest hours and updates: 282-7709. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

