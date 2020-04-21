Crowlers are all the rage right now, with the big to-go cans being the only way to quench our thirst for local craft beer. The best deal I know about is at Manitou Brewing Co. All are $2 off, plus you get a free one by buying two.Check Facebook or call for latest hours and updates: 282-7709. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Crazy good craft beer crowler deal in Manitou
Seth Boster
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
