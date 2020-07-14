Sucker for cooking shows? Netflix’s new “Crazy Delicious” is unlike any you’ve seen. Culinary creatives gather in a Willy Wonka-like set, foraging for ingredients to invent mind-bending, taste-swirling dishes for the “food god” judges. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Crazy food in new Netflix series
Tags
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
Attorney general issues cease-and-desist order to Woodland Park Bible conference
-
In Colorado Springs and beyond, 'magic' of ham radio breaks doldrums of COVID-19
-
America has new 'mountain biking capital of the world' — and it's not in Colorado
-
Underdog speedster sets unprecedented mark in Colorado mountains
-
LIST | Colorado Springs-area restaurants that have opened for in-restaurant dining