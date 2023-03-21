Daily Weather Report Powered By:
Features writer
Every new David Grann book drops like Christmas. Mark your calendar for April 18, when his latest work of historical nonfiction-stranger-than-fiction is expected: “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder.” — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places making Colorado colorful.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only
Brewers' Bracket: Final Four