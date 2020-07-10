A virtual cooking class and book party for JL Fields' cookbook “Vegan Baking for Beginners” is 1 p.m. Sunday . Learn about substitutes for eggs, milk, cheese, and butter. Date pudding cake, veganized cookies and cheez-y green chile biscuits are on the menu. Registration required at tinyurl.com/ybfyllj8. – Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Cooking class blends with book party
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
