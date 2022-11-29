Daily Weather Report Powered By:
Billy Block skis down a groomed run at Monarch Mountain ski area on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (Gazette file photo)
If you’re a casual skier without a season pass, consider the Gems Card by trade group Colorado Ski Country. For $42, the card grants discounted trips to places like Arapahoe Basin, Loveland and Monarch. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
