Somebody choosing and planning your vacation really spoke to me on a gut level. I'm terrible at both things. Pack Up and Go promises to research and organize you a surprise vacation based on your budget, interests, preferred method of travel and timeframe. Choose plane or train, road trip, the outdoors or even a staycation. Travelers have wound up in Austin, Texas; Boston, Mass.; Chicago, Ill.; and New Orleans, La. Plane or train budgets start at $650 per person and $1,000 for solo travelers. Go online to packupgo.com. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Company plans surprise vacations based on budget, interests
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
