Marc Maron

Comedian, writer and podcast host Marc Maron takes to Instagram Live every morning to grieve the loss of his late partner, play records for fans and ramble about his life while making coffee. Photo by Dan Hallman/Invision/AP, File

 Dan Hallman

Marc Maron, comedian, writer and host of podcast "WTF with Marc Maron," lost his partner, director Lynn Shelton, in May. Since then he's taken to Instagram Live most mornings to grieve his unexpected loss and also to go about his day, making coffee, playing records and talking to his chatty black cat. He's a good morning companion, often delving into more profound topics and giving what sometimes feels like an off-the-cuff stand-up routine. Search instagram.com for marcmaron. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

Contact the writer: 636-0270

Tags

Load comments