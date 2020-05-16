Colson Whitehead’s history teamed with fiction page-turners reached out and grabbed with slavery’s “The Underground Railroad” and now “The Nickel Boys.” Can’t put them down. — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Colson Whitehead's history-fiction Pulitzer Prize winners
Tags
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
Colorado Springs pretzel-maker's world 'turned upside down' after starting delivery
-
50 reasons we love Colorado outdoors — in honor of Earth Day
-
A little levity for our stressful coronavirus times | Memes and one-liners
-
Hiking Pikes Peak via Barr Trail just got nearly a mile longer
-
Pikes Peak Highway plans to run shuttles to the summit with visitors' safety in mind