This is the age of Instagram-worthy hangouts, and Bloom Ultra Lounge delivers in downtown Colorado Springs. It's a flower-filled bar under Tejon Street, down the hall from another picturesque spot: Shrunken Head Tiki. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Seth Boster
Features writer
