Trails End Taproom features 40 self-serve taps of local beers, Colorado beers and national beers as well as wine and kombucha. Customers pay by the ounces of beer they pour. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

You know Trails End Taproom for the array of pour-your-own beer. Now get to know the to-go variety. The taproom at 3103 W. Colorado Ave. has been collecting some of the most precious brew from around Colorado. But be prepared to pay more than you might normally, with canned pints at $9. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

