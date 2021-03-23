You know Trails End Taproom for the array of pour-your-own beer. Now get to know the to-go variety. The taproom at 3103 W. Colorado Ave. has been collecting some of the most precious brew from around Colorado. But be prepared to pay more than you might normally, with canned pints at $9. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Colorado Springs taproom stocks precious craft beer to go
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
