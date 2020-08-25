On a recent Thursday morning at Cheyenne Mountain State Park, I shared the trail with no one. Not the busiest day of the week, I know, but surely I would’ve shared at popular, ever- crowding city parks. Willing to pay for solitude? $9 for a vehicle-day pass. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Colorado Springs state park offers solitude as outdoors elsewhere bustle
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
