Cheyenne mountain dixon

Dick Standaert tours the newly completed Dixon Trail in Cheyenne Mountain State Park in September 2018.

 Seth Boster/The Gazette

On a recent Thursday morning at Cheyenne Mountain State Park, I shared the trail with no one. Not the busiest day of the week, I know, but surely I would’ve shared at popular, ever- crowding city parks. Willing to pay for solitude? $9 for a vehicle-day pass. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

