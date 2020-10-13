A program with Catamount Institute gave fifth graders from Bricker Elementary School an opportunity to be water chemistry scientists for the day. Sandra Pacheco and Jasmine Lightfoot (right to left) test the waters of Monument Creek for a variety of conditions, including ph levels and turbitity. The fifth graders had a field day at Monument Valley Park on Tuesday, October 7, 2014. The Catamount Institute is a non-profit organization whose mission is to develop ecological stewards through education and adventure. (The Gazette/Jerilee Bennett)