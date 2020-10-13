So you want your kids to grow through the outdoors, but you don’t have the skills to engage them. Try Catamount Institute. The local nonprofit has upcoming classes in citizen science, wildlife watching and more. catamountinstitute.org/events — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Colorado Springs nonprofit aims to engage kids in outdoors
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
Time stands still at this bar south of Denver, and the burgers fly | Craving Colorado
-
With green box on back, woman goes from zero Colorado 14ers to all 54
-
[WATCH] Terrifying footage captures mountain lion stalking and charging runner for six long minutes
-
Spiders of Unusual Size are closer than (and maybe not who) you think
-
Concrete Couch turning old Colorado Springs dump site into community-designed park