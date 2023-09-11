Any exhibit featuring Manitou Springs artist Floyd D. Tunson is not to be missed. The internationally known creative's latest, "Floyd D. Tunson: Figures and Forms," is a collection of photos and abstract paintings up now at Kreuser Gallery. Tunson will give a free talk at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 20. The show's available from noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Sept. 29 at 125 E. Boulder St.; 464-5880, linktr.ee/kreusergallery. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

