Nationall -known, award-winning Colorado Springs folk and Americana singer songwriter Edie Carey will release "The Veil," her 11th album, on June 3. If you can't wait for the whole shebang, two singles are already out in the ether: "The Chain," about feeling like we're never enough in the eyes of another; and "The Old Me," about life pre-and post-motherhood. Carey will perform June 2 at Stargazers Theatre; ediecarey.com, stargazerstheatre.com. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
